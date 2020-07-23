Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.42 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42, Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy USA stock opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.01. Murphy USA has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $140.19.

A number of analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

