Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 1,300 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $798,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $526,819,000 after purchasing an additional 573,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $333,104,000 after purchasing an additional 476,889 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXPI stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.82. 76,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

