Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 1,364 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 90.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 30.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $4.97 on Thursday, hitting $577.57. 268,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,220. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $592.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,252 shares of company stock worth $32,324,746. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

