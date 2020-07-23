Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 165 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 432,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,869. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.