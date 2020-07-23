Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 2,005 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average is $98.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.15.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

