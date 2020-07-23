Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 500 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $443,329,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,125 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,544 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.14.

Shares of EL traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $194.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.11. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.