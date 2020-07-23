Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 5,630 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $15,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 895,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 748,598 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter.

IAU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,825,408. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

