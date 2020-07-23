Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 64,500 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 322.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 36,048 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 966,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 266,096 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. 26,631,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,635,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

