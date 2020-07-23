Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,059. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

