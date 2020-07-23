Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,706,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

GS stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.84. 2,804,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.02. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

