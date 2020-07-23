Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst comprises 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

BTT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,395. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

