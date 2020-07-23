Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after buying an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.46.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $280.54. 95,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,301. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.97. The company has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.