Narwhal Capital Management Buys 675 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Peloton were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Peloton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Peloton by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Peloton by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.79. 3,685,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,172,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. Peloton’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTON. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Peloton from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,547,000.00. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $1,583,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,132 shares of company stock worth $21,256,758 over the last 90 days.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

