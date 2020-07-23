Narwhal Capital Management Buys 67,922 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,922 shares during the quarter. NexPoint Residential Trust makes up 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 324.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 60,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,896. The stock has a market cap of $863.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 68.44%. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.