Narwhal Capital Management Buys 6,828 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,205. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,006.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $173.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.