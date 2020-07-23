Narwhal Capital Management Buys New Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 511.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,469,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,060. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

