Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.77. 64,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $65.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,935 shares of company stock worth $4,173,275 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.