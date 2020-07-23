Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,416. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

