Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 123.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 91.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.77. The company had a trading volume of 529,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.22.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.85.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

