Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

WMT stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,640. The company has a market cap of $372.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average is $120.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

