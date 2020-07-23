Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 75,841 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $75.81. 2,013,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,965. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

