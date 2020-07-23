Narwhal Capital Management Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 199,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,916 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778,166. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.