Narwhal Capital Management Has $24.43 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for 4.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management owned about 0.16% of Vulcan Materials worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.63. 279,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,493. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.95.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.