Narwhal Capital Management Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,100. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

