Narwhal Capital Management Has $6.53 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises 1.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSU traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,343. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.52.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,970. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

