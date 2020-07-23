Narwhal Capital Management Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Cabot Microelectronics accounts for about 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management owned 0.20% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 81.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 5,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. CL King boosted their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,361. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.28.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

