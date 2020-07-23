Narwhal Capital Management Makes New $642,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $116,385,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 989.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,178,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,035 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 23,179,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,892,404. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

