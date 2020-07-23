Narwhal Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,041,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $171.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,772. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

