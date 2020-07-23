Narwhal Capital Management Purchases New Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.40. 66,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,615. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.38 and its 200-day moving average is $191.16.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,883,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $932,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

