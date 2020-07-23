Narwhal Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,845. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $96.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

