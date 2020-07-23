Narwhal Capital Management Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oracle by 39.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Oracle by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

Oracle stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.95. 7,117,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,840,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

