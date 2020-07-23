Narwhal Capital Management Sells 1,200 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,020 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $330,830,000 after buying an additional 231,048 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Exelon by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 496,341 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 37.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,814 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,601. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

