Narwhal Capital Management Sells 19,700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 672,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,358,521. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

