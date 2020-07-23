Narwhal Capital Management Sells 200 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.06. The stock had a trading volume of 57,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,425. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.