Narwhal Capital Management Sells 2,250 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $222.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

