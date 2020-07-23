Narwhal Capital Management Sells 22,500 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,989,000 after acquiring an additional 390,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,270,000 after acquiring an additional 251,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,859,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 65,380 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 903,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 90,782 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 14,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,998. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

