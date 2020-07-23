Narwhal Capital Management Sells 499 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.59. 233,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,413,139. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

