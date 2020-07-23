Narwhal Capital Management Sells 766 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.83.

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $315.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.