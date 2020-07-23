Narwhal Capital Management Takes $1.28 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,395 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $188,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $125,316,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 827,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,083,822. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

