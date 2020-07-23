Narwhal Capital Management Takes $2.94 Million Position in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $138,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 in the last quarter.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,528,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,326,954. Draftkings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Draftkings Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Draftkings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

