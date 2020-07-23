Narwhal Capital Management Takes $341,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of RWL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. 2,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $59.87.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

