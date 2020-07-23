NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 707.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $52,738,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at about $16,306,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,489,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822,522 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NCR by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,334,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 497,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 554,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 362,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.46. 21,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,547. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.69.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.