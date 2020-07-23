Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.15 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. Neogen’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $74.88 on Thursday. Neogen has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEOG. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

