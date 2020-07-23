Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,933 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.79. 715,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,246,676. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.