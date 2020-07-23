Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 90,446 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 498,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after buying an additional 75,434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 47,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,073. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.