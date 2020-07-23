Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 1,973 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.65.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $177.92. 16,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.27. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.