Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,598 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 5.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,889. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

