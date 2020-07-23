Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.86. 309,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,152,602. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55.

