Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $491,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $476,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,583 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,235. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.15.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.