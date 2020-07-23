Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 258,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,136. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

